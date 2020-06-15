Dreadlocked Gunman Who Fled Identified, Caught, Paterson PD Says

Paterson detectives captured a gunman who fled from police last week, authorities said Monday.

Memphis Morales, 18, was relatively easy to identify because of his blond-tipped shoulder-length dreads and a multi-colored tie-dyed shirt wrapped around his waist, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Morales ran from detectives who’d approached him and nearly two dozen men who were blocking a sidewalk at the corner of Keen and Mercer streets last Tuesday, Speziale said.

Morales ran down Rosa Parks Boulevard toward Warren Street, tossing a gun as he went, the director said.

It turned out to be a 9mm Smith and Wesson SD9 VE handgun loaded with six rounds in a high-capacity magazine, he said.

Narcotics detectives took Morales into custody Saturday night after spotting him in the area of North Main Street and Jefferson Street, Speziale said.

He was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on weapons offenses, among other charges.

More than 30 guns have been seized just this month by Paterson officers and detectives, many of whom have been working on COVID-19 enforcement.

