Dozens Of State Police Cars Line Parkway Before Serious Crash On Jersey Shore (VIDEO)

A serious crash closed the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway Friday in Wall Township.

Footage from the scene posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows nearly a dozen State Police vehicles near Exit 98. It wasn't clear if the troop cars were at the scene for the crash specifically.

The video shows a head-on crash between a delivery truck and an SUV, and a third vehicle on an embankment.

Four lanes were closed. Major delays were being reported.

New Jersey State Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request.

