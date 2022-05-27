Dozens Of Neglected, Dead Animals Found At NJ Rescue Group, Owner Slapped With Cruelty Charges

Dozens of neglected and dead animals were found at a New Jersey rescue group as the owner was slapped with cruelty charges and other weapons and drug offenses, authorities announced.

Michael B. Featherston, the owner of a 501 c3 nonprofit corporation called Rooster’s Rescue Foundation, Inc. in Flemington, was charged with animal cruelty for failure to provide necessary care, as well as drug possession, unlawful possession of an assault rifle, purchasing firearm parts to manufacture a firearm without a serial number, and other weapons offenses on Thursday, May 26, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson said in a release alongside local officials.

A Friday, May 20 search of the property at 940 Route 579 revealed a total of 71 animals including horses, cows, goats, pigs, roosters, and sheep found to be neglected and in poor living conditions, authorities said.

Several dead animals were also found, investigators said.

The neglected animals were seized from the property, given medical attention and taken to various rescue groups.

Meanwhile, Featherston, 52, was found with an assault rifle “ghost gun,” large capacity magazines, and marijuana, Robeson said.

Rooster’s Rescues has permanently closed, its Google business page says.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Jessica Neiber at (908) 788-1129. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-1000.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.