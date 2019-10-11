Dozens Displaced In Jersey City Fire, Chief Says Blaze 'Suspicious'

A fire that tore through four houses in Jersey City early Friday morning is under control, a city spokeswoman said.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Wade Street near Rutgers Avenue and went to four alarms before it was contained. Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation and returned to duty. There were no other reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Friday morning but it was believed to have been fed by a gas line, WABC 7 reported.

Chief Steven McGill of the Jersey City Fire Department told News 12 New Jersey the fire appears to be suspicious and might have started in an outside shed where someone may have been living.

About 39 people were displaced, officials also said.

