Downed Utility Pole In Flemington Causes Power Outages, Road Closure (PHOTOS)

A utility pole was knocked down in Flemington Wednesday morning, causing numerous residents to lose power, authorities said.

The telephone pole was knocked down on Bloomfield Avenue shortly before 10 a.m., according to the Flemington Borough Office of Emergency Management.

Bloomfield Avenue remained temporarily closed as JCP&L was responding to the outage report.

It was not immediately clear what knocked the pole down, or when the power was expected to return.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

