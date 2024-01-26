Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Feds: NJ Military Vet Charged With Child Porn Trafficking
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Downed Utility Pole In Flemington Causes Power Outages, Road Closure (PHOTOS)

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A utility pole was knocked down Wednesday morning, causing numerous Flemington residents to lose power, authorities said.
A utility pole was knocked down Wednesday morning, causing numerous Flemington residents to lose power, authorities said. Photo Credit: Flemington Borough Office of Emergency Management via Facebook

A utility pole was knocked down in Flemington Wednesday morning, causing numerous residents to lose power, authorities said.

The telephone pole was knocked down on Bloomfield Avenue shortly before 10 a.m., according to the Flemington Borough Office of Emergency Management.

Bloomfield Avenue remained temporarily closed as JCP&L was responding to the outage report.

It was not immediately clear what knocked the pole down, or when the power was expected to return.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.