Downed Utility Lines Spark Leaf Blaze, Cut Power To Norwood Businesses

Fallen utility lines knocked out power to several area businesses and sparked a leaf blaze in Norwood that was doused by firefighters on Monday.

The lines fell in the area of Broadway and Livingston Street outside the Chase Bank shortly before noon.

Norwood firefighters were joined by their colleagues from Closter, Demarest, Harrington Park, Haworth and Northvale, as well as borough police and EMS and the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps.

An Orange & Rockland crew repaired the lines and restored power.

******

******

