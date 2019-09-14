Dover Boy, 15, Leaving Football Game Critical After Being Struck By Car On Route 46

A Dover high school student is in critical condition after being hit by a car on a highway crossing Route 46 after a football game Friday night, local police say.

The 15-year-old boy was heading toward the McDonald's on the westbound side of the highway in Rockaway Borough when he was struck around 9:50 p.m., Police Sgt. Kyle Schwarzmann said.

The unidentified boy remained at Morristown Medical Center in critical condition Saturday morning, Schwarzmann said.

District officials said the boy was leaving the Morris Knolls High School football game when the incident occurred.

Dover Schools put out a release Saturday morning.

Counseling will be available at Dover and Morris Knolls high schools, district officials said.

Check back for details.

