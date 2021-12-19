DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Lakewood Killings Under Investigation

Two people were killed and one person was in custody in a shooting Sunday morning in Lakewood, authorities said.

The incident occurred near 780 River Ave., around 7:30 a.m. The public's safety was not in danger.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

“This is an active investigation and more details will be released when they become available,” Billhimer concluded.

