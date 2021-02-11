Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DOUBLE FATAL: Child, 11, Dies Trying To Rescue 8-Month-Old Baby From Jersey City Fire

Valerie Musson
An 11-year-old child and 8-month-old baby died in a fire that broke out on the first floor of a Jersey City home Wednesday night, authorities said.

The blaze broke out at 470 Martin Luther King Drive — a two-story attached home — around 11:40 p.m., city official Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione told Daily Voice.

The child on the first floor apparently attempted to save the infant sleeping upstairs, but the two were found dead at the scene, Wallace-Scalcione said.

A woman escaped the home with a 6-year-old child, authorities said.

The fire remains under investigation.

