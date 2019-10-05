DoorDash Delivery Driver Shot Dead In Paterson

A woman making a DoorDash delivery in Paterson was shot and killed in her car Friday night.

Petra Rhoden, 43, drove off after she was shot in the chest on Rosa Parks Boulevard near her Harrison Street destination around 10:20 p.m. Friday, crashing her car through a fence and into a shed , authorities said.

Rhoden, who previously lived in Englewood and more recently in Paterson, was later pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

"I know I'm dreaming. I don't want to believe this," her daughter, Paterson rapper Free Bondz, wrote in a Facebook post. "I hate whoever did this. She was worried about no one."

"You can't even make money without being afraid for your life," family friend Annastasia Houchant posted. "That woman had kids, grandkids. She was a friend, mom, daughter, auntie, cousin, and all she was trynna do was make some [expletive] money. That's crazy."

Known as "Ladii," she was "a hard-working, strong woman," Paula Reid added.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald didn’t say in a release whether any arrests had been made or suspects identified. Nor did they suggest a motive for the killing.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help solve the killing is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120 .

******

ALSO SEE: An ongoing dispute ended when a Paterson ex-con pulled a gun and shot another in the back, killing him, on a city street, authorities said Saturday in announcing the accused murderer’s capture.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/paterson-ex-con-captured-charged-with-august-street-slaying/776987/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.