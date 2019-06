Ho-Ho-Kus firefighters were returning from another call when they spotted a flaming Lamborghini Superleggera.

Members of Engine 733 quickly doused the blaze at the corner of Hollywood Avenue and Dogwood Lane, but the internationally-lauded sports car -- which can cost upwards of $225,000 or more -- was a total loss.

The driver got out after the car caught fire just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

PHOTOS: Courtesy HO-HO-KUS FD

