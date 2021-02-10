Don't Fall For It: Website Selling Fake Tickets To NJ Balloon Fest

Police have issued a scam alert regarding an illegal website selling fake tickets to a ballooning festival in Hunterdon County.

The fraudulent website is offering tickets to the ‘New Jersey Festival of Ballooning’ which it claims is scheduled for April 23 to April 25.

“THIS SITE IS A SCAM!” Readington Township police said.

The real event — the 38th Annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning — is scheduled for July 23 to July 25. Tickets can be purchased at www.balloonfestival.com or via the event’s official Facebook page.

