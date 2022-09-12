'Don't Call Police,' Says Cell Phone Thief With Heroin Who Spit In Officer's Face: Hoboken PD

A 28-year-old cell phone thief was busted with heroin spit in an officer's face after warning his victim not to call police, authorities in Hoboken said.

A man later identified as Matthew Soler of Bloomfield had stolen a victim's phone while he was eating lunch at McDonald's around 1:10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Hoboken Police Det. Jonathan Mecka said.

The victim called his own phone and was able to speak to Soler, who told him to meet him in the terminal so he could return the phone, and then told him not to call police, Mecka said.

The victim had already called police and the officers accompanied him to Lackawanna Terminal, where they stopped Soler. During on-scene investigation, Soler was found in possession of the victim’s phone — along with several wax folds of heroin, police said.

Solar also had two outstanding warrants for his arrest issued by Jersey City and Essex County Superior Court. He was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he spit in a police officer's face, Mecka said.

Solar was charged with Throwing Bodily Fluids, Theft of moveable property, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. These charges were placed on a warrant and he was transported to Jersey City Police Department based on his open Jersey City Warrant.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.