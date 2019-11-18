Dogs, Cats Flee, Rabbit Dies In Pre-Dawn Haskell House Fire

Two dogs and two cats made it out safely, although a rabbit died in a destructive pre-dawn home fire Monday just off Rainbow Lake in Wanaque.

Firefighters by 5 a.m. had contained the blaze to a second-floor bedroom and part of the attic in the 77-year-old, 1,740-square-foot Lakeside Avenue home.

Companies from Bloomingdale and Pompton Lakes provided mutual aid at the scene, while Ringwood and West Milford provided borough coverage.

