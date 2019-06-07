Dog Was Burned, Beaten To Death In Newark, Police Say

Police in Newark are investigating a "horrific" animal cruelty incident involving a dog that was found dead early Friday morning.

People living near Columbia Avenue and Plymouth Street were awoken around 3 a.m. by the sound of young people knocking over garbage cans. Residents later found that cars had been damaged in the area.

They also made another, far more terrible discovery, according to police: the body of a dog that had been beaten and set on fire.

“Obviously this is a horrible case,” Anthony Ambrose, the director of public safety, said. “And we’re treating it that way. Detectives from the 6 th precinct are on the scene interviewing witnesses.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the police department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.newarkpd.org .

