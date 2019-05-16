Dog Took A Bite Out Of Burglar In Ramsey: Report

A 114-lb. dog scared off and appears to have bitten an intruder trying to enter a man's home in Ramsey, WABC 7 News reports .

"Enzo," a Neapolitan Mastiff, is normally a mellow pooch but apparently was roused to action when someone tried to enter Mark Slepian's apartment through a window.

That's when Enzo likely bit him, Slepian said.

"He pulled it up, knocked out the screen and then climbed in that way," Slepian told the station. "What they think happened was the guy was trying to get in, he bit his hand and started shaking like this, cause that's what caused the blood to splatter."

Along with pictures of Enzo Slepian also posted pictures of the bloody aftermath of the encounter on social media. Blood is seen splattered about the home although Enzo was uninjured.

No suspects have been caught, the station also reported. Ramsey police could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.

