Dog Tethered In Below-Freezing Temps For Days Outside NJ Home

Over the Christmas holiday, a dog was tethered in below-freezing temperatures for days in Monmouth County, authorities said.

The owners are facing animal cruelty charges, according to the Monmouth County SPCA.

A sweet, senior Rottie named Coco suffered horrible neglect, they said.

When the pipes at her former owner's home froze, they allegedly vacated and left Coco outside on a concrete pad, tethered on a short chain and with no food, water or protection from the elements. Coco spent three nights in below-freezing temperatures, confused and alone. She was discovered by Neptune Township Police Department who alerted the SPCA's Animal Control Division. They responded immediately.

Coco was brought to the shelter where she was warmed up, given food and water, and a comfortable place to rest. Bloodwork later showed she may have kidney stones, as well as a genetic eye condition that affects her vision and is likely a result of careless breeding.

Coco is described as a gentle, loyal, and loving dog by her staff and volunteer friends

Coco’s former owners will be charged with two counts of animal cruelty; Cruel restraint, and failure to provide necessary care.

Although she is not yet up for adoption, the SPCA encourages anyone interested in her to keep an eye on its social media and website for updates.

"This girl deserves a loving home!" the SPCA wrote.

