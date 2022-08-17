Dog Scares Off Burglars Who Used Garage Opener From Car To Break Into Morris County Home: PD

A diligent dog helped to scare off a set of burglars who used a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle to break into a Morris County home, authorities said.

The break-in was just one in an overnight spree of attempted home and vehicle burglaries around Edgewood Road and Circle Road in Florham Park, Police Chief Joseph Orlando said on Wednesday, August 17.

The suspects entered a vehicle left unlocked in one of the homes’ driveways and found a garage door opener before using it to gain access to the home, Orlando said.

The suspects then entered the home’s mudroom and were scared off by the owner’s dog.

“Had there not been a dog in the home the suspects likely would have searched the interior of the home for the vehicle keys creating a highly dangerous situation for the homeowners,” Orlando said.

The same suspects also tried to enter a different home through the back sliding glass doors but failed because they were locked.

“These are very dangerous, potential weapon-wielding, criminals, with no regard for our residents or our officers' safety or well-being,” police said.

Residents are reminded to keep their homes and vehicles locked at all times and report all suspicious activity to police.

