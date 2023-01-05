Dog Ditched By Cruel Newark Owner At Iowa Airport: Reports

A 24-year-old Newark man who tied his 1-year-old dog up outside of an Iowa airport then boarded his flight home is facing charges of animal cruelty, according to various news reports and rescue officials.

Officials from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa responded to the call of a dog tied up outside of the Des Moines airport on Thursday, Dec. 29, where they found the pup they've since been calling Allie.

The dog wasn't allowed on the cross-country flight apparently because her owner, Charles Bigsen, of Newark, didn't know he had to bring his own crate, WKBN says citing police.

And so, Bigsen apparently left the airport with the dog, then returned and hopped on his flight without her. Allie was later found tied up outside of the airport.

Citing a statement from police, Bigsen told investigators he hadn't didn't give any provisions for the dog nor did he make arrangements for someone else to pick her up, the Des Moines Register said.

He also said he had no intentions of reclaiming his pup. An airport employee covered Allie with a blanket and stayed with her until police arrived, authorities said.

The ARL said Allie is "incredibly sweet" and enjoying lots of love from the staff. Allie is expected to soon be available for adoption.

Meanwhile, Bigsen was charged with animal neglect and abandonment by the Des Moines Police Department, WKBN reports.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.