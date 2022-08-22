Dog Attacked By Bear In Morris County Backyard, Police Say

Police have issued a warning to Morris County residents after a dog was attacked by a bear in a local backyard.

Officers were called to a home on Scott Street in Butler the day after the Saturday, August 20 attack, police said.

A friend of the dog’s owner had apparently been pet sitting when the animal was let outside, police said.

The friend was unaware that a mother bear and her cubs had entered the backyard, which was fenced.

Surveillance footage from the incident showed the dog approaching the bears before being attacked by the mother bear, according to police.

“We would like to remind everyone about bear awareness and always be cautious around wild animals," said police.

“This appears to be an isolated incident unfortunately most likely provoked by the dog."

The New Jersey Division of Fish & Wildlife was notified.

