Dog Attack Sends 2 To Hospital In South Brunswick

Cecilia Levine
RWJ University Hospital
RWJ University Hospital Photo Credit: Wikimedia user Andrew nyr

Two people were hospitalized after being attacked by a family dog in South Brunswick on Tuesday, police said.

A man in his 50s and woman in her 60s were bitten by the family dog, a pitbull, at a house on the 100 block of New Road, local police said.

The victims were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, authorities said.

Their conditions were not known as of Wednesday morning.

Responders included local police, EMS and animal control officers.

