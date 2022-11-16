DOG ATTACK: Five Children, Two Adults Hurt In Unruly Atlantic City Incident

Five children and two adults were wounded when their two dogs encountered another on a walk and turned on them in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Two of the juveniles were walking their dogs in a fenced-in area of Baltic Avenue when the animals encountered the third dog around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, local police said.

The dogs became aggressive towards each other prompting them to break free from the children and, without warning, turned on the juveniles and began attacking, police said. Additional children and adults became involved in an effort to assist the children from being attack. The dogs then turned on them as well.

A City of Atlantic City employee that works in the city’s Engineer’s office held down one of the dogs until animal control arrived and contained him. In total, two adults, ages 37 and 62, and five juveniles, ages 10, 13, 13, 15, and 17, were bitten, police said.

The victims were all transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the attack. Both canines were eventually contained and remain in the custody of animal control pending the outcome of the investigation.

