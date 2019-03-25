Contact Us
Dive Teams Try To Retrieve Man's Body From Passaic River

Wallington divers called off the Passaic River search until after daybreak.
Wallington divers called off the Passaic River search until after daybreak. Photo Credit: Jimmy Wood Jr.

Authorities Monday morning were resuming efforts to retrieve a body in the Passaic River between Wallington and Passaic.

It was immediately unclear whether it could possibly be a man who Garfield police were told jumped from a bridge over the river the night before.

Members of the Wallington Fire Department Emergency Squad were out on a drill Sunday when a sonar camera spotted what they later said appeared to be a body.

It surfaced near Gregory Avenue after backups from Lyndhurst, Oradell, Mahwah and Passaic arrived.

The rough current eventually forced them to call off the recovery until Monday.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

