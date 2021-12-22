Disturbing Video Shows Newark Officers Saving Suicidal Man Hanging In Garage

A disturbing video released by Newark police shows officers rescuing a suicidal man who tried hanging himself in a garage (scroll for video).

Police responded to a call about an attempted suicide on Kossuth Street around 9 a.m. Monday, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

When the officers arrived, they searched the home and found a man in the garage standing on a step stool with a rope around his neck. The officers lifted the man off of the step stool while another officer cut the rope that was attached to a beam in the garage.

“I commend the officers for remaining calm while quickly taking action to stop a man who was about to take his life,’’ O’Hara said. “Unfortunately, it is common for people to experience significant stress and depression around the holidays, and those feelings can certainly be compounded by the effects of the pandemic.

" We are thankful the officers were able to help resolve the situation safely and take this gentleman for the emergency help he needs.’’

Individuals seeking immediate crisis assistance should call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Adolescents seeking immediate crisis assistance should call 1-855-654-6735 or visit the www.hopeline.com. The Hopeline is New Jersey’s dedicated in-state peer support and suicide prevention hotline.

