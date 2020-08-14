Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DISTURBING: North Bergen Mom Let Janitor Brutally Abuse Son, 5, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Heather Cruz failed to protect her 5-year-old son from Ivan Sanchez's abuse, leaving him with bruises all over his body including his genitals, authorities said. Photo Credit: HCPO

A North Bergen mom failed to protect her 5-year-old son from a Hoboken man's abuse, leaving the boy with bruises all over his body including his genitals, authorities said Friday.

Earlier this week, Ivan Sanchez, a 30-year-old Hoboken Housing Authority janitor, was charged with beating Heather Cruz's son, Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit detectives, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The boy was found with bruises on his face, ear, buttocks, lower back and genitals, the prosecutor said. An investigation found Cruz, 28, let it happen, Suarez said.

It was not clear how Cruz and Sanchez knew each other.

Cruz was arrested near 29th Street by  Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit detectives around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Suarez said.

