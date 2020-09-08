Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Distraught Woman Jumps 50 Feet From Ho-Ho-Kus Bridge

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene below the Warren Avenue bridge in Ho-Ho-Kus.
At the scene below the Warren Avenue bridge in Ho-Ho-Kus. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A suicidal woman was hospitalized after jumping from a bridge early Tuesday night in Ho-Ho-Kus.

Passerby Jack Sedlak said he spoke with the woman and directed rescuers to her after she plunged 50 or so feet from the Warren Avenue bridge over the Ho-Ho-Kus Brook just off Brookside Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.

They needed a Stokes basket to hoist the victim up the embankment to a waiting ambulance before she was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with lower extremity injuries.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this article. 

