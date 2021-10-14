'Disgusting': Bergen County Man Dumped At Least 3 Deer Carcasses In Newark, Police Say

A Bergen County man was arrested for repeatedly dumping deer carcasses in Newark, authorities said.

Paul A. Bartella, 60, of North Arlington, is accused of leaving the carcasses in Newark three times across the city since June, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

He was arrested on warrants Wednesday night, after an incident on Verona Avenue near Broadway, police said.

He did the same on Aug. 3 on Chester Avenue and Riverside avenues, and on June 24, on the 200 block of Oraton Street, O'Hara said.

VICE detectives charged Bartella with disposal of solid waste, transport of solid waste, dead deer tagging and transport violations.

“There is an appropriate process for disposing of deer remains, but dumping them in Newark is disgusting, illegal and disrespectful to our community," O'Hara said. "This absolutely will not be tolerated.”

Bartella was arrested on summonses for each incident and released.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about illegal dumping or any other criminal activity to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

