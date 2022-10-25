Contact Us
Discovery Of Hand Grenade Brings Bomb Squad To Union County Business

Cecilia Levine
Union County Sheriff
Union County Sheriff Photo Credit: Union County Sheriff's K-9 Unit Facebook

A worker at a trucking company was cleaning a vehicle when he found a hand grenade, drawing a large police presence Tuesday, Oct. 25, authorities confirmed.

The explosive device was found by a worker at Marine Cargo on New Brunswick Avenue in Rahway, and the company's owner reported it to Rahway police around 11:45 a.m., local police said.

The bomb squad responded and found the device to be inert. The device had been left in the truck by a former employee, who will not be charged, Rahway police said.

