Disabled Vets Group Praised By Murphy Could Lose Liquor License For Alleged COVID Violation

A North Jersey group publicly praised by Gov. Phil Murphy for distributing free meals to disabled veterans and hospitals is now fighting to keep its liquor license after investigators cited them for violating the governor’s emergency closure orders.

Organizers of Disabled American Veterans Chapter #2 in Clifton have been doing all they can to help 300 or so members cope with the isolation created by the coronavirus pandemic.

They also delivered 100 gas gift cards last month to nurses, doctors, EMTs and staff at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson and at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Passaic – earning a shout-out from Murphy during one of his streamed COVID-19 briefings.

DAV Chapter #2 Commander Malvin Frias had just come from his father’s funeral a couple of weeks later when investigators from the state ABC showed up at the DAV hall on Hazel Street.

A woman who’s been cooking meals for needy veterans was in the kitchen. A volunteer who was waiting to deliver them was “sitting at the bar, with no mask, drinking a Coca-Cola,” Frias said.

The group already had gotten a warning in late March after the ABC caught a volunteer grabbing a beer, the commander said.

This time, the investigators issued a summons that state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and State Police Supt. Col. Patrick Callahan said could cost the chapter its liquor license.

“We weren't having a huge party or anything like that,” Frias said. “We were preparing meals to deliver to our members in need.

“We call and check on our members once a week,” the commander said. “Whoever needs food, we deliver it to them or they can come pick it up. Whatever they need, we're here."

Last week, for instance, Frias got a call from a suicidal 64-year-old veteran.

“I don't have a family. I don’t have friends. I’m going through hell at home by myself,” he told the commander.

Frias offered to go for a walk with the caller. In turn, the vet asked if they could go bike riding on Saturday, when some parks and other areas were being opened.

What the veteran didn’t know was that Frias was bringing others along, including a social worker who counsels troubled veterans.

“That’s what we do,” he said.

Frias said he told the Coca-Cola story to an ABC official, who he said advised him to write it up and send to Grewal's office.

Frias is working on it, while hoping the state doesn’t crack down too hard on the chapter.

“We’re not open for business. We're not collecting money,” he said. “We’re not like some people taking advantage of the situation. All we’re doing is giving our veterans what they need.”

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 2 in Clifton continues to work with the community while providing free meals for veterans. The chapter can be reached at: (973) 928-6745 .

