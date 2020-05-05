Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Digger, 59, Freed After Grave Collapses At Lyndhurst Cemetery

Jerry DeMarco
Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Team at scene of incident at Hillside Cemetery in Lyndhurst.
Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Team at scene of incident at Hillside Cemetery in Lyndhurst. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

A grave digger was pinned up to his knees when a plot at a Lyndhurst cemetery collapsed on him Tuesday afternoon.

The 3:40 p.m. incident triggered a massive response from members of the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR), who, along with Lyndhurst firefighters, freed the 59-year-old Hillside Cemetery worker.

The Lyndhurst Police Emergency Squad took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center after complaining of back and chest pain, Acting Police Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

The USAR team includes firefighters from Hackensack, Paterson, Hoboken, Elizabeth and the North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue squad.

Lyndhurst police and the Lyndhurst Police Emergency Squad also responded.

Local authorities were notifying OSHA.

******

