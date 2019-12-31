Contact Us
Did You Know? Greyhound Gives Runaways A Free Ride Home

Greyhound bus at Port Authority terminal in Manhattan.
Greyhound Bus Lines is reminding young runaways who want to reunite with their families that they can get a free ride home from anywhere in the U.S.

Since 1995, the Home Free program has assisted more than 16,000 families by busing runaways home for free via a partnership with Greyhound and the National Runaway Safeline .

Around 400 runaways a year take advantage of the offer, Greyhound says.

With the “Home Free” program, runaways:

  • Must be between 12 and 21 years old;
  • Must be named on a runaway report;
  • Must be willing to be reunited with their family;
  • Must have family members or guardians willing to take them back.

Greyhound will also provide a free ticket for a parent or legal guardian if a runaway is 15 or younger.

The free rides have a limit. Runaways can’t use it more than twice.

All they need do is call the National Runaway Safeline 's toll-free 24/7 hotline: 1-800-RUNAWAY (1-800-786-2929) .

While arranging the ride, the NRS works with runaways and their families to create a plan for their return and identify specific support resources in the community. It continues to act as a resource itself for those in need.

Nearly 7% of U.S. youth run away from home each year -- more than 1.5 million children and adolescents annually, according to the National Clearinghouse on Homeless Youths and Families.

Runaways are “dealing with a situation that feels overwhelming, be it family dynamics, bullying, gender identity or being lured from home over the Internet,” the NRS says. “They believe living anywhere else is better; even if this means living on the streets."

