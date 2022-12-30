Did Suspected Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Study To Be The Perfect Criminal?

Dark details surrounding suspected University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger have many questioning if he studied to be the perfect criminal.

Just a few months ago, Kohlerger, 28, then a student at DeSales University in Lehigh County, had posted a study to a since-deleted Reddit account, asking criminals to specifically detail plans and their mental state surrounding violent targeted crimes.

"What steps did you take prior to locating the victim or target? Detail your thoughts and feelings. Why did you choose that victim over others?" Kohberger asked respondents.

"How did you leave the scene? Did you struggle with or fight the victim? Detail any thoughts or feelings at this point."

Kohberger had recently earned his master's degree from DeSales and moved to Pullman, Washington, where he was a graduate student at Washington State University, just minutes away from the scene of the Moscow, Idaho crimes.

Upon Kohberger's arrest, he reportedly asked officers if "anyone else" had been arrested. It was also revealed that an account appearing to belong to Kohberger was still following two of his four alleged victims, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Gonclaves, 21.

Mogen and Gonclaves were reportedly sleeping in the same bed at the time of their murders. Xana Kernondle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were also found stabbed to death in the six-bedroom home. Two surviving roommates reportedly slept through the crime on a separate floor of the house.

Despite Moscow police saying there was no sign of forced entry into the home, Kohberger is charged with residential burglary as well as four counts of murder.

Details surrounding the crime, along with information that has come out surrounding Kohberger's interest in criminal justice, has TikTok users questioning if he studied to become the perfect criminal, with millions of users tuning in to listen to influencer theories.

A possible motive for the murders and specific details surrounding the crime has yet to be released, with Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson asking for the public to remain patient.

Thompson revealed that a probable cause affidavit will be made public once Kohberger is formally served upon his extradition to Moscow, and is asking anyone with any information at all about Kohberger to contact Moscow police immediately.

