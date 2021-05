Authorities were investigating reports of a drive-by shooting on Route 287 in Somerset County Sunday.

The incident is believed to have occurred southbound side of the highway at mile marker 14.4 in Bridgewater around 6:45 p.m., preliminary and unconfirmed reports say.

A search for the firearm was apparently under way along Chimney Rock Road.

New Jersey State Police will be handling the investigation.

