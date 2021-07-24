Contact Us
DEVELOPING: Man Leaps To His Death From Jersey City High Rise

Cecilia Levine
175 2nd St., Jersey City
175 2nd St., Jersey City Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man leapt to his death from a Jersey City high rise building early Saturday morning, according to developing police reports.

Unconfirmed reports say the individual jumped from the roof of 175 2nd St., around 7:20 a.m.

RLS Media says the man leapt from the 13th floor of the building, and pronounced at the scene.

A Google search shows the building is a new development called DVORA 175.

Jersey City police and the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office did had not respond to Daily Voice's request for information as of 9:30 a.m.

