DEVELOPING: Irvington Police Officer Shot In Leg, Armed Suspect In Custody

A suspect in connection with the shooting of an Irvington police officer was apprehended Thursday morning, sources with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

The officer sustained non life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg near the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue and was taken to University Hospital in Newark around 11:30 a.m., sources said.

Irvington police and Essex County Sheriff's officers searched backyards before a the suspect was caught on the same block as the shooting, sources said.

Police tape was set up at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and 18th Street as Essex County Sheriff Department and Irvington police searched the scene and conducted interviews.

At the scene

Multiple law enforcement agencies were also at the scene.

A rifle was subsequently recovered by authorities, the county sheriff's department said.

A Newark man was fatally shot in the same area Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

