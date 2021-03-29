Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DEVELOPING: Homicide Investigation Underway At Morristown Transit Station

Valerie Musson
Morristown Station
Morristown Station Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Authorities were investigating a possible homicide at the Morris County transit station Monday morning, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office, NJ Transit Police and other local officials responded to the area of 122 Morris St. around 11:20 a.m., according to initial reports.

A prosecutor’s office spokesperson was unable to confirm any details citing the active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

