DEVELOPING: 6 Shot, 2 Reported Dead In Jersey City

Six people were shot with reports of two dead Friday night in Jersey City, Daily Voice sources and initial police reports say.

Gunshots broke out just before 11 p.m. at 16 Brinkerhoff St., initial police reports say.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and the JCPD are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night in the area of Crescent Ave & Brinkerhoff St in Jersey City with multiple victims and 2 fatalities. More information to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) May 22, 2021

Several victims were located in the area with some arriving at Jersey City Medical Center, preliminary police reports say.

Daily Voice's emails to spokespeople with the Jersey City Police Department and Hudson County Prosecutor's Office were not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.