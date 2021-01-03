Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
DEVELOPING: 25 Students Evaluated In Jersey City School Bus Crash

Cecilia Levine
School bus
School bus Photo Credit: Wokandapix / Pixabay

Twenty-five students were on board a school bus that struck a parked car Monday morning in Jersey City, initial reports say.

The bus reportedly hit the vehicle at Stuyvesant Avenue and John F. Kennedy Boulevard around 10:20 a.m.

One injury was reported, and students were removed from the bus for evaluation.

A Jersey City spokesperson did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

