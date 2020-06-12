DETOUR: Police Outnumber Protesters Who Planned To Close Route 80

A protest march aimed at closing Route 80 in Hackensack on Friday was redirected to Route 46 in Teterboro instead. It got stopped there, as well, so the marchers headed back to the city.

New Jersey State Police troopers and local police outnumbered the protesters at least three to one.

The 60 or so protesters who began marching on Union Street "were strongly advised against" heading to Route 80, a ranking law enforcement official told Daily Voice.

State Police wanted to keep them off the highways to prevent injuries, the official said.

Entrance closed. Victor Scrivens for DAILY VOICE

Law enforcement officers from other area agencies joined their State Police colleagues as backup or remained on standby.

It worked.

Route 46 in Teterboro was temporarily closed while police redirected the marchers back toward Hackensack.

They decided on rallying at Columbus Park. Police were on hand there, as well.

The protesters plans changed. Jerry DeMarco

NJ State Police and other law enforcement officers were waiting. Jerry DeMarco

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

So much for that. DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.