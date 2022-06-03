Contact Us
Details Released In Deadly West New York Police Shootout

Cecilia Levine
West New York police
West New York police Photo Credit: West New York Police

A shootout between police and a civilian left a West New York officer hurt and the gunman dead Friday, June 3, authorities said.

Police responding to a home on 59th Street for a domestic dispute around 6:30 p.m. were shot at by an individual, hurting the officer, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

Two West New York officers discharged their service weapons, killing the man who had fired at the officers, Platkin said. 

Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid to the man, and three firearms were recovered near him. The man was pronounced dead at Palisades Medical Center at 7:13 p.m., state 

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.