Details Emerge In Pequannock Crash That Claimed Life Of Beloved Single Mom

Valerie Musson
Details have emerged in the Pequannock crash that claimed the life of beloved single mom Jill Altman Russo.
Details have emerged in the Pequannock crash that claimed the life of a beloved single mom and injured a cyclist.

Jill Altman Russo, 55, was walking near 229 Boulevard when she was struck by a black 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage driven by a 35-year-old woman around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, Pequannock Township Police said.

Russo was rushed to Chilton Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

A second victim riding a bicycle was also hit and hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Meanwhile, thousands have been raised on a GoFundMe for Russo’s family, DailyVoice.com reported.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating officer Ptl. Michael Kimak at 973-835-1700 x195 or send an email to mkimak@peqtwp.org.

