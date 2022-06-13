Details Emerge In Pequannock Crash That Claimed Life Of Beloved Single Mom

Details have emerged in the Pequannock crash that claimed the life of a beloved single mom and injured a cyclist.

Jill Altman Russo, 55, was walking near 229 Boulevard when she was struck by a black 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage driven by a 35-year-old woman around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, Pequannock Township Police said.

Russo was rushed to Chilton Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

A second victim riding a bicycle was also hit and hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Meanwhile, thousands have been raised on a GoFundMe for Russo’s family, DailyVoice.com reported.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating officer Ptl. Michael Kimak at 973-835-1700 x195 or send an email to mkimak@peqtwp.org.

