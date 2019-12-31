Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Breaking News: Did You Know? Greyhound Gives Runaways A Free Ride Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Dementia Patient, 73, Rescued By Port Authority PD After Walking Into Traffic On GWB

Jerry DeMarco
GWB
GWB Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A 73-year-old dementia patient who wandered from home was rescued by Port Authority police after he walked into traffic on the George Washington Bridge, authorities said.

Officers Robert Cruz and Frank Grossberger, responding to a call from a motorist, found the Bronx resident walking on the bridge’s lower level toward the Manhattan side just after midnight Tuesday, authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

“He was disoriented and walking alongside the travel lanes, where there is no sidewalk,” she said.

The officers got him to safety and obtained his name and birth date, Rodrigues said.

He also was wearing a medical bracelet with the identity and phone number of his caretaker – who, when contacted, said she didn’t know he was missing, she said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, Rodrigues said.

******

ALSO SEE: Fort Lee police nabbed a naked, drug-influenced man running down Route 4, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/fortlee/police-fire/losing-streak-fort-lee-police-nab-naked-man-running-down-route-4/781196/

******

