A truck towing an iron motorcycle stunt circle slammed into a street sign on Route 15 in Jefferson Wednesday afternoon.

The southbound side was down to one lane as of 3 p.m., Jefferson police said.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses said the driver was pulled over trying to fix something on the vehicle near ShopRite in Sparta prior to the crash.

