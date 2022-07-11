Delaware Man Stole $200K In NJ Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds

A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say.

Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.

Federal investigators said the string of robberies began when Larbi walked into a jewelry store in Marlton, New Jersey on Oct. 28, 2020 and ran out with three rings valued at $77,420. Authorities then believe Larbi took the stolen goods to Philadelphia.

Just days later on Nov. 2, 2020, officials said the Dover native returned to New Jersey, yanking a box of diamonds worth $97,829 out of an employee's hands at a Haddon Heights jewelry store and again fleeing to Philly.

The final pair of robberies occurred in early 2021 and both in New Jersey, prosecutors say. Investigators believe Larbi stole $8,500 worth of jewelry in Blackwood on Jan. 11 and another $15,600 in rings from a Clifton store on Feb. 6.

Larbi is charged with transporting stolen goods across state lines, and could face up to 10 years in prison for each count, federal authorities said.

