Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Defiant Caravan: 17 Vehicles, Throng Of Pedestrians Parade Through Perth Amboy

Jerry DeMarco
Perth Amboy police
Perth Amboy police Photo Credit: PAPD

A defiant caravan of vehicles accompanied by pedestrians paraded through downtown Perth Amboy in violation of state coronavirus emergency orders, leading to a pair of arrests, authorities said.

Davide Camilo-Chiolo and Luis Diaz-Dejsus, both 21, were “in a group of pedestrians who were wearing masks but who failed to maintain social distancing and were obstructing traffic” on Tuesday, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Both were charged with violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s emergency social distancing order “after they failed to heed warnings to disperse,” Grewal said Wednesday.

Police also issued summonses to all 17 drivers in the caravan for participating in unnecessary travel, he said.

