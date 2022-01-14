Deer Stuck On Ice Rescued From Hunterdon County Reservoir (PHOTOS)

A deer that had gotten trapped on a section of ice was rescued from a Hunterdon County reservoir Thursday afternoon, authorities shared in a touching series of photos.

The deer was found stranded on the ice near the swimming area at Round Valley Reservoir in Clinton Township, according to South Branch Emergency Services, which was called to the rescue scene by NJ Park Police.

Rescuers first tried using an inflatable boat but upgraded to an ice rescue sled to locate the deer, SBES said on Facebook.

Crew members were then able to lasso the deer with a rescue rope and navigate the ice sled back to shore, where additional members helped to pull it safely on land.

Rescuers then warmed the deer with cloth and foil blankets and ensured its safety.

“The great work between SBES and NJ Park Police led to the successful rescue of our little deer friend,” SBES said.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the rescue scene.

