‘Dedicated, Faithful’ Newark Police Veteran Killed By Coronavirus

A Newark police veteran who served the public faithfully for 26 years died of complications from COVID-19, officials said Friday.

Officer Michael Conners, 58, a grandfather of six, succumbed to the illness Thursday night at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, Mayor Ras Baraka and Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Conners,” Ambrose said. “He was an integral part of our Police Division’s family. We all knew him as a dedicated public servant who served faithfully for 26 years. This painful passing is felt throughout our ranks.”

“Officer Conners was a pillar in the Newark Police Division,” Police Chief Darnell Henry said. “He was known for his consistency as an insightful guardian of the community and as a reliable colleague. Our deepest condolences are extended to his family.”

Conners joined the Newark Police Division in December 1993, serving at the 1st Precinct for the past five years. He was the father of two daughters and two sons.

