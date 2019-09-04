Contact Us
'Death Is Life Lived': Union City HS Security Guard Left Final Facebook Post Before Suicide

Jerry DeMarco
Email me Read More Stories
Maura Diaz
Maura Diaz Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

The body of a security guard was found hanged in an apparent suicide at Union City High School on Wednesday -- a day before the fall semester was to begin, authorities said.

Maura Diaz, 58, changed her profile photo early Wednesday to a meme about death a short time before a law enforcement source told Daily Voice that her body was found in a closet.

La muerte es una vida vivida ," reads a quote from legendary Argentinian author Jorge Luis Borges in the meme. " La vida es una muerte que viene .”

Translated into English: “Death is a life lived. Life is a death that comes."

She also failed to attend a security guard meeting with colleagues from other schools, including her sister, a district source told Daily Voice.

City detectives were at the school amid a heavy uniformed police presence. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office was notified.

