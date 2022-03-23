Deadly Elizabeth Hotel Lobby Stabbing Leads To Bergen County Man's Arrest: Prosecutor

A Bergen County man is facing various murder charges in the stabbing death of a Brooklyn resident earlier this week in Elizabeth, authorities announced.

Javan Johnson, 30, of Bergenfield, stabbed 37-year-old Marlon Pantin at the Country Inn & Suites around 1 a.m. on Monday, March 21, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said. Sources tell Daily Voice Pantin was stabbed in his chest.

Pantin was found laying on the lobby floor and taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he died, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady, who is prosecuting the case.

An investigation led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and the Elizabeth Police Department, and with the assistance of the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Bergenfield Police Department resulted in the identification of Johnson as the murder suspect. He surrendered to authorities on Monday evening and was taken to the County Jail pending Court proceedings.

Johnson was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information about this matter is still urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sgt. Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873, Homicide Task Force Sergeant Filipe Alfonso at 908-603-7116 or Elizabeth Police Detective Louis Demondo at 908-558-2100.

