Deadly Crash Reported On Route 202 In Hunterdon County: DEVELOPING

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Valerie Musson
Route 202 north near Wertsville Road in East Amwell Township
Route 202 north near Wertsville Road in East Amwell Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One person was killed in a rollover crash on Route 202 in Hunterdon County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes near Wertsville Road in East Amwell Township around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The vehicle rolled over and off of the roadway before landing in a nearby cornfield, the initial report says.

A trapped occupant was DOA, according to the report.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

